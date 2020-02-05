AirAsia: PH’s third Wuhan virus case was on Jan. 31 flight

AirAsia confirmed yesterday that the Philippines’ third confirmed case of the novel coronavirus infection was on its flight from Cebu to Shenzen, China last Jan. 31.

Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, the airline said it was ready and willing to provide relevant documents to the Department of Health, including the flight manifest and available contact details of guests on board AirAsia flight Z2 7800.

The Chinese passenger was on an AirAsia flight that departed Cebu at 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 31 and arrived in Shenzen at 2:40 a.m. the following day.

According to the DoH, the passenger was in good condition when she left the country. Her companions did not show any symptoms of respiratory illness as well.

AirAsia said the operating flight crew has been quarantined in compliance with the Philippine government’s travel ban.

“We advise passengers on board this flight to seek medical help if they have been feeling unwell,” the airline said.

It assured all its aircraft undergo disinfection procedures according to the prescribed protocol.

AirAsia has been implementing additional precautionary measures, including a mandatory temperature screening of all passengers, prior to boarding any domestic and international flight. As needed, guests will be referred to airport health authorities.

“AirAsia continues to monitor the situation and will fully cooperate with advice from relevant national and international authorities,” it said. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

