CoA staff worried as official had fever after arriving from HK

By BEN ROSARIO

Two officials of the Commission on Audit who recently arrived from a trip abroad have reportedly been referred to an undisclosed hospital after one of them, a director, was found to be suffering from fever.

The case of the two, reportedly a director and senior auditor, worried many CoA employees when they learned that the director had fever, thus, triggering suspicion that they could be infected with the deadly 2019 nCoV medical virus.

Both were brought immediately to the medical and dental clinic of the audit agency.

A source disclosed that the two were later referred to an undisclosed hospital for further observations and possibly, quarantine.

According to the source, the two CoA officials had just arrived from travel to India. They had a stopover in Hong Kong, one of the places affected by the dreaded 2019 nCoV.

The two failed to observe the voluntary quarantine recommended by the Department of Health and reported for work immediately, the source claimed.

