Filipino crew of cruise ship tests positive for 2019 nCoV

By INA MALIPOT

A Filipino crew member on board a cruise ship tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The crew on board Diamond Princess cruise is the first reported case of a Filipino who tested positive for the 2019 nCoV.

In its Facebook page, the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo said that it is “closely and actively monitoring the welfare of Filipinos on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is currently docked off the port of Yokohama, Japan under a quarantine implemented by the Japanese government.”

The cruise ship was quarantined when one of the passengers tested positive for the 2019-nCoV.

“As of this time, 10 persons onboard the cruise ship, including one Filipino, have tested positive for the virus and will be transferred to a health care facility,” the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo said.

“The other passengers have been asked to remain on board the ship for the required 14-day quarantine period,” it added.

The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo assured that it is “constant communication with the Filipinos remaining on board and is closely coordinating with Japanese authorities to provide them all possible assistance.”

Five hundred thirty-eight Filipinos are on board the ship.

comments