Lorenzana backs PMA decision to close to visitors over nCoV

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has said that the Defense of National Defense supports the decision of the Philippine Military Academy to temporarily close its grounds in Fort del Pilar in Baguio City to visitors due to the novel coronavirus scare.

Lorenzana said the move is in step with the decision of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who, the Defense Chief claimed, implemented a mandatory city-wide lockdown for tourists and visitors.

Magalong later denied that a lockdown is in effect in Baguio.

Lorenzana has also suggested that this year’s Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming from Feb. 14 to 15 be postponed to address concerns on the possible spread of the novel coronavirus among participants.

“Unless the city mayor reverses his decision before Feb. 14, then I suggest that the PMA homecoming be moved to a more auspicious date in the future,” Lorenzana said.

“We deem it prudent to avoid suggestions where the health and safety of our cadets, PMA alumni, and their families are put at risk,” the Defense chief added.

Thousands of PMA alumni meet cadets or young bloods in the yearly homecoming of active and retired soldiers at their alma mater.

The PMA has been temporarily closed to visitors since Jan. 31 upon the orders of Vice Admiral Ferdinand Cusi, PMA superintendent, “to ensure the safety of the cadets and the general public” from possible nCoV infection.

Hoever, parents and relatives of cadets are allowed weekly visits under the supervision of PMA health practitioners.

The PMA Alumni Association Inc. insists that the homecoming will push through as scheduled.

PMAAAI chairman and chief executive officer Cavalier Rufo de Veyra said that there are no compelling reasons to change the date of the homecoming even as Magalong had earlier cancelled the opening parade of the famed Panagbenga Festival last Feb. 1.

De Veyra said that the homecoming is a low-density and low-intensity activity compared to the Panagbenga.

“We align with the public safety of the city mayor and understandably the PMA superintendent even as we try to monitor the extent of the nCoV menace. However, there is a need to strike a balance between public safety and our being able to lead meaningful lives,” De Veyra said. (Martin Sadongdong)

