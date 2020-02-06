Bullpups sweep UAAP jrs elims, book outright finals berth

By Kristel Satumbaga

Nazareth School of National University bolstered its title-retention bid on Wednesday with an 80-73 win over Far Eastern University-Diliman to sweep the double-round eliminations in the UAAP juniors basketball at The Arena in San Juan City.

With Terrence Fortea at the helm, the Bullpups controlled the tempo throughout en route to their 14th straight victory and an outright berth to the finals.

With NU already into the finals, the battle for the remaining championship berth will be disputed by FEU, Ateneo and Adamson in the stepladder semis.

Fortea fired 17 points and grabbed four rebounds while Reyland Torres chipped in 16 points, nine boards and three assists.

Three players scored in double figures for FEU with Patrick Sleat, Anfernee Estacio and Mark Padrones combining for 40 points, but they were not enough to halt NU’s fiery drive.

The Baby Tams settled for second at 12-2 with a twice-to-beat advantage in the stepladder semis.

Ateneo and Adamson would battle in the knockout first round with the winner facing FEU next.

In the other game, University of the Philippines Integrated School averted a winless season by edging University of the East, 89-81.

The victory ended the Junior Maroons’ 19-game losing skid including 13 this season.

UPIS banked on its torrid outside shooting by nailing 11 triples spearheaded by Jose Gomez De Liano and Ray Torres with four treys each.

Gomez De Liano and Torres finished with 21 and 12 points, Collin Dimaculangan had 16, and Sean Torculas pumped in 14 points and 15 boards.

UE finished with 3-11 in tie with De La Salle Zobel at sixth to seventh places.

