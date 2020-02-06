NPA officer shot in Butuan

BUTUAN CITY – An alleged finance officer of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) was killed on Wednesday when he shot it out with members of the Philippine Army and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Rosales Street in Barangay 15, San Ignacio, Butuan City.

Maj. Francisco P. Garello, Civil Military Operations (CMO) officer of the Army’s 402nd Infantry Brigade, identified the slain suspect as Manuel M. Gilo alias Ka Jino Saldo, alleged finance officer of the Regional Operations Command (ROC) and head of the Intelligence Special Operations Group of the CPP-NPA Southern Mindanao.

The shootout happened at about 11 a.m. at the boarding house of the suspect, according to Garello.

The government troops were supposed to serve warrants of arrest against the suspect for robbery with homicide and homicide issued by Executive Judge Hilarion P. Clapis Jr of the 11th Judicial Region, Branch 3, Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, Garello said.

“However, during the serving of the said warrant, the suspect fired at the arresting officers resulting to a brief firefight leading to his death,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Maurito L. Licudine, commanding general of the 402nd Brigade, said the suspect was tagged in the abduction and murder of Loreto (Agusan del Sur) town Mayor Dario O. Otaza and his son in Butuan City in 2015. (Mike Crismundo)

