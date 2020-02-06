Pampanga secures fourth slot; Bataan wins as David sizzles in return

BALANGA CITY – Pampanga gained the homecourt edge, Cebu stayed alive, and Bataan sprang a surprise on Wednesday in the Chooks to Go MPBL Lakan Season at Bataan People’s Center here.

The Pampanga Giant Lanterns glowed in the fourth quarter and trounced the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, 71-62, to tally their eighth straight victory and secure the No. 4 spot going to the North division playoffs.

Cebu Casino Ethyl Alcohol held Paranaque-Yabo Sports scoreless in the last five minutes to prevail, 79-70, and remain in contention for the eighth and last playoffs slot in the South division.

Already assured of a playoffs berth, the Bataan Risers bolstered their roster by reactivating resident gunner Gary David and got rewarded with an 82-76 victory over the Marikina Shoemasters in the nightcap.

David, still showing the shooting touch that made him a five-time PBA all-star, fired 16 points, including four triples, as the Camaya Coast-supported Risers surged ahead, 61-46, after three quarters and were never headed to finish the elimination round with a 20-10 record, displacing Bulacan (19-10) at fifth spot in the North.

Bryon Villarias complemented David’s efforts with 19 points and 8 assists, while Gino Jumao-as contributed 10 points.

Way ahead, 73-52, the Risers saw the Shoemasters, who missed top gun Yves Sazon due to flu, move to within 75-81 through Daryl Pascual and Renato Ular only to fall short and tumble to 6-21.

Held to a 49-49 count after three quarters, Pampanga drew eight points from Levi Hernandez and four each from Michael Juico, Mark Cruz and Reil Cervantes in the last frame to subdue the Realtors and close the elimination round with a 21-9 slate.

Juico wound up with 20 points and 6 rebounds, Cervantes 11 points and 6 rebounds, Cruz 8 points, 8 assists and 2 steals, and Hernandez 8 for Coach Bong Ramos’ charges.

Larry Muyang scored just 6 but snagged 13 rebounds for the Giant Lanterns, who dominated the boards (57-29) and will have the homecourt advantage in the playoffs against either the Bulacan Kuyas or the Risers.

With its 15-14 record, Cebu is nursing faint hopes of advancing as General Santos, its rival for the eighth berth in the South, totes a 16-11 slate and needs only to win once to send the Cebuanos to the exits.

Victor Nunez led Cebu with 20 points, 10 rebounds plus 5 assists, followed by Will McAloney with 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Edrian Lao with 11 points plus 4 rebounds.

