Truck kills 3 in Laguna

PANGIL, Laguna – A pick-up truck plowed into pedestrians, killing three people and injuring two others in Barangay Sulib here early Thursday morning.

Police identified the fatalities as Elma Garcia, 25; Athena Eljey Garcia, 5; and Carl Justine Macunal, 7, all residents of the said village.

Injured were Gretchen Tonel, 29, and Giselle Macunal, 25.

The truck driver, Mark Saldo Sagorio, 29, a resident of Valenzuela City, surrendered to the officers of Pagsanjan Municipal Police Station.

According to Pangil police, the incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. on Manila East road in Barangay Sulib.

Police and a rescue team rushed the victims to the General Cailles Memorial District Hospital, but three of them were declared dead on arrival.

Captain Armida Eclavea, Pangil police chief, said that the Isuzu forward (AAB 1400), driven by Sagorio, was traveling toward the direction of Sta. Cruz, Laguna when it hit the pedestrians on the right side of the road.

Police said the truck driver will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and physical injuries, Eclavea said. (Danny Estacio)

