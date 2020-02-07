26 women rescued from Makati sex den

Twenty-six women, 20 of them foreigners, were rescued during a raid on another hotel allegedly being used as a prostitution den in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City, Thursday night.

Makati police rescued 18 Chinese, one Korean, one Vietnamese, and six Filipino women.

Major Gideon Ines Jr., Makati Police Investigation Unit chief, said they used a Chinese asset who transacted with the prostitution den.

“Our Chinese asset was supposed to transact with the Wanhao KTV Bar along Makati Avenue, but he was told there were no women at that time in the bar. So, he was instructed to go to the 88 Hotel along Guerrero St. in Barangay Poblacion to get women there,” he said.

“He was contacting them through WeChat. They sent photos of the women with their corresponding prices, ranging from P17,000 to P32,000.”

Around 10:50 p.m., policemen barged into the second floor of the hotel where their spa is located, a police report showed.

The Chinese asset transacted paid marked money in exchange for sexual service.

“We found used condoms with sperm in the trash cans of the spa of the hotel. We also retrieved condoms from the women we rescued,” Ines said.

“The six Filipino women we rescued came from various provinces and were exploited here in Metro Manila,” he added.

Meantime, Ines said eight Chinese men who were in the spa were invited for questioning and profiling.

He said that the 26 women, aged 20 to 25, were turned over to the Makati City Social Welfare Division office.

Police are still hunting the operators who were not there when the raid was conducted. (Jel Santos)

