BI nabs 3 wanted Koreans

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested three Koreans wanted for various crimes by authorities in their country.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the fugitives were arrested recently in Pampanga, Laguna, and Metro Manila by operatives from the bureau’s fugitive search unit (FSU).

Morente said two of the Koreans are wanted for fraud while the other one is charged with instigating the murder of a fellow Korean.

All three Koreans are detained at the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig while awaiting deportation.

First to fall was 55-year-old Kwon Houkrae in Angeles City last Jan. 23.

Authorities alleged that sometime in September 2015 Kwon hired a group of hitmen to murder a compatriot, prompting a Korean court to issue an arrest warrant.

That same day, a separate team of FSU operatives collared 40-year-old Park Iksu in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Park is subject of a warrant issued by a district court in Busan, Korea where he was charged with fraud for swindling a fellow Korean of 22 million yen or US$18,400 in a business transaction.

Last Jan. 27, FSU operatives arrested 49-year-old Bak Hyeon Gi inside his hotel room in Malate, Manila.

Bak is also wanted for fraud for allegedly receiving P3 million from a fellow Korean in return for facilitating the issuance of a court restraining order in his favor.

The suspect, who allegedly claimed he has strong connections with powerful officials, failed to deliver on his promise after getting the money from the victims. (Jun Ramirez)

