Cayetano seeks prayers vs coronavirus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aside from the P2.060-billion supplemental budget in the fight against the novel coronavirus, supplemental prayers to God will serve as the strongest weapon man can rely upon in emerging victorious against the deadly disease, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said.

Cayetano said that national unity and vigilance should also be part of humanity’s weapon against the coronavirus.

“We should be part of the solution and not the problem,” Cayetano said before members of the Independent Baptist Mission for Asia during its special recognition ceremony.

“Amid the disasters and threat of 2019 novel coronavirus, the Lord is telling us he is here, and we will prevail on these challenges but we have to help each other.”

He urged religious leaders to continue to pray for the healing of the world.

“We will pray for all of you, leaders of Baptist Church in Southeast Asia, we have to partner with each other and – with what is feared now, the new coronavirus, it doesn’t know any border. It doesn’t know any age, it doesn’t know any religion or color of the skin,” he added.

Cayetano joined the more than 1,500 members of the community, including missionaries, local pastors, and church leaders from all over the Philippines and Southeast Asia to deliver a message of hope and faith amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The House leader has vowed to swiftly pass the proposed P2.060-billion supplemental budget to finance the government’s anti-nCoV program.

However, he stressed the need for the Department of Budget and Management to guarantee the availability of cash.

He said the House leaders were assured by the DBM during their meeting early this week that once the funds are depleted, these can be augmented. (Ben Rosario)

comments