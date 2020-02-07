Duterte challenges new gov’t officials to visit hospitals

President Duterte has challenged new government officials to visit patients in hospitals in a bid to promote compassion for others.

Addressing new presidential appointees during an oath-taking ceremony in Malacañang, the President said they should include hospital visits in their schedule even if there is a contagion or infectious diseases.

“Itong tunay pagmamalasakit. Try to visit. Hamon ko lang ito sa inyo, hamon ko lang. Try to visit ‘yung mga ospital lalo na kung may contagion. Nasa sahig ‘yan sila lahat,” Duterte told the new batch of government officials.

“Even sa emergency room dito, mag-ano kayo ng gabi. ‘Yung ibang pasyente maghintay, they are lying there in the throes of death on the floor. Tingnan ninyong mabuti,” he said.

Duterte, former mayor of Davao City, is known for his soft spot for sick children.

He has a tradition of visiting cancer-stricken kids at the House of Hope during Christmas and he once donated his house to the charity group providing shelter to children with cancer.

The President said the government, through the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., gives monthly financial subsidy to some public hospitals.

He said the Philippine General Hospital in Manila receives P100 million a month while the Armed Forces Medical Center, also known as V. Luna Hospital, in Quezon City, gets P50 million.

“These are the things that we would – when we will be no longer in government. And these are the things that would keep us happy. We, we do not want honor. I do not even want to be remembered,” he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)



