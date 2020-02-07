Strict isolation of Pinoys from China assured

The Department of Health (DoH) has assured that all returning Filipinos from the Hubei province in China will not have any contact with the community during their 14-day quarantine period at the Athlete’s Village in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

Health Undersecretary Rolando Enrique Domingo said that the DoH is in talks with the local government unit of Capas, Tarlac to allay fears over the said measure.

“The Secretary [Francisco Duque III] is talking right now, I mean is contacting the mayor to explain to them. Of course, all the agencies of government are going to do everything possible to make sure that the OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) who are coming in will not come in contact with the community,” said Domingo during a press briefing on Friday at the DoH-Central Office in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

“Although, it is in Capas, it’s inside the New Clark City. And everybody, not only DoH but all the other agencies are going to make all necessary arrangements to make sure that there is no risk in the community,” he added.

Domingo said that repatriates who have flu-like symptoms will be transported straight to a medical facility.

“Kung meron sa kanilang may sakit at may nararamdaman diretso iyon sa hospital. Ang ilalagay lang natin sa quarantine facility ‘yung malulusog at walang pinapakitang sintomas,” he said.

Duque also made the same pronouncement during a press briefing last Thursday.

“Upon alighting the plane, the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) shall screen all passengers. All OFWs with symptoms shall immediately be admitted as patients under investigation at identified hospitals, while asymptomatic OFWs will be transported to the quarantine facility,” the health chief said.

“The BOQ will coordinate the disinfection of all luggage and the plane used, while the Center for Health Development (CHD) Central Luzon will be in charge of disinfecting the vehicles used for transport,” he added.

Duque said that one room will be allotted per person during the quarantine period to ensure the “patient’s safety and convenience.”

“The movement of the quarantined people shall be limited to the building only. DoH shall be in charge of the management, coordination, and logistics of the entire quarantine process. All DoH hospitals in the region will deck for the deployment of medical teams in the quarantine area,” he said.

To note, Capas town Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan said that the health department did not involve the Capas LGU (local government unit) regarding the decision to make the New Clark City as the quarantine site for returning Filipinos.

“We acknowledge that the Bases Conversion and Development Authority has full jurisdiction over NCC, but I, as the Mayor of Capas, appeal in behalf of all Capaseños to our dear President Rodrigo Duterte and DoH Secretary Francisco Duque to consider another place or facility as isolation area,” he said in a statement. (Analou de Vera)

