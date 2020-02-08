General, 356 other cops probed for drug links

A total of 357 policemen, including a senior officer with a rank of brigadier general, are now being subjected to a thorough verification and background check for possible involvement in illegal drug activities.

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, said the 357 policemen are actually included in the watchlist of President Duterte and were asked to report to Camp Crame, Quezon City on Friday.

“This is an offshoot of a briefing in Malacanang. One of the proposals is for me to cleanse my own ranks,” said Gamboa in explaining his order to the cops to go to Camp Crame and subject them to intense verification.

Gamboa have met most of the cops.

“The purpose of this is for us to process the information that they are involved, for them to clear their names. But those who would not will face the full force of the law,” he added.

Gamboa said that he expects the entire process of verification to be finished in one month, starting tomorrow.

Based on his agreement with Duterte, Gamboa said that the 357 policemen will undergo two levels of verification.

The first level, according to Gamboa, is the mother units of the involved cops which include regional, National Support Unit, and Directorial Staff levels.

He said that the entire process for the first level have a maximum period of one week.

“Then for the next three weeks, they will be passed on to the National Adjudication Board which will be headed by the PNP deputy chief for administration,” said Gamboa. (Aaron Recuenco)

