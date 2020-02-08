Jealous man fatally shoots brod-in-law

A 40-year-old businessman allegedly shot dead his brother-in-law whom he suspected of having an affair with his wife last Friday in Manila.

The Manila Police District identified the suspect as Samanudin Cawasa from Quezon City. The victim was identified as Haslem Casim, 30.

Investigation disclosed that the victim was selling on Juan Luna St. near Plaza Loreno Ruiz in Binondo at around 2:30 p.m. when the incident happened.

Cawasa had previously warned Casim, his brother-in-law, to stop having an affair with his wife.

However, police said, Casim continued, prompting the suspect to kill the victim.

Witnesses immediately sought police following the shooting.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered a .45 caliber Armscor pistol with live ammunition and a loaded magazine from him.

Casim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead from a lone bullet wound. (Joseph Pedrajas)

