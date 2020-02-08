Time to fly

FLY not to escape the 2019 coro­navirus, but fly on the wings of domestic tourism. DoT Secretary Berna Puyat finds hope in local tours making up for the slack in in-bound tourism.

Ms. Puyat has senior-itas and se­nior-itos to bank on to boost the revenues of airlines, hotels, restau­rants, department stores. As retir­ees enjoying their sunset years, they have disposable income to spend on little luxuries like traveling around our islands; no need to go abroad. As a friend puts it, why would sexagenar­ians, septuagenarians, octoge­narians want to spend 12 hours cramped and cranky in an air­plane?

“No more long hauls for me,” he said, “I’ve done my share of North America and Europe, even South Africa.” Indeed, it’s time for him and others like him to make up for lost time by touring as many of our beau­tiful places as they can before traveling becomes a drag on bones and muscles. With their discount cards, seniors have no excuse not to visit the islands of their dreams, beginning with Ba­tanes, even if the governor, accord­ing to Secretary Puyat, does not encourage cheap tourism or black tourism – what the Gov calls over­tourism – that could spoil the raw and rugged, pristine beauty of their homeland. I would urge those who have not visited Batanes to go take a look, though. Chill. Batanes is an­other country in another century, a “foreign” place to feed the imagina­tion and your camera. It’s where to feast on seafood, to refresh your 2020 vision with stunning views that are neither art nor artifice. Oh, and Batanes does not oper­ate on high decibels of noises, loud voices, the cacophony of people who are always griping, bellyaching, finding fault.

DoT could promote an aggres­sive campaign to sell our des­tinations at drastically reduced prices to entice budget-conscious seniors who are waiting for their children to buy their tickets. A plane ticket to Batanes is quite ex­pensive, even at discounted rates, but generally the silver market is more willing to pay for their leisure and recreation. Some cheapskate might say that their VAT-less privi­leges are already a promo in itself. To them I say, go fly a kite because you don’t know how to cash in on an adversity that has just created an opportunity for you.

