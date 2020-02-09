Ginebra to talk to Greg Slaughter over decision to take PBA break

By JONAS TERRADO

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel plans to talk with Greg Slaughter after the seven-foot center made a stunning announcement to take a break from playing basketball.

Coach Time Cone made this pronouncement a day after Slaughter announced that he hopes to use the lull to improve his game in all aspects.

But the Ginebra mentor, currently on vacation, admitted that he’s not fully aware of the situation.

“I am out of town at the moment and I don’t have any news on Greg at this time,” Cone said. “We plan to speak with him and his agent over the next couple of days.”

Slaughter’s decision came as the three-year contract he signed in October 2016 expired following Ginebra’s victory over Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals last month.

The 31-year-old struggled during the 2019 campaign, averaging 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 0.86 blocks in 49 games while playing 22.1 minutes.

He was hardly a factor during the recent Finals that saw Ginebra mostly using series Most Valuable Player Japeth Aguilar patrolling the middle.

Slaughter’s decision also raised speculations about a possible trade by Ginebra management.

The former University of the Visayas and Ateneo star was reflective of his time with Ginebra that saw him win four championships and a Best Player of the Conference award in the 2017 PBA Governors’ Cup.

He averaged 13.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.9 blocks when he won Best Player honors.

“Six years, four championships, a lifetime of experiences, and memories,” Slaughter said through his account gregslaughter.

“It’s been a fun ride being with this team. I will forever be proud to have played for Ginebra, a dream of mine that came true when they drafted in 2013.

“Now that my contract has expired, I’ve decided to take a break to be able to work on myself in all aspects. I may not know what the future holds, but one thing is for sure, the best yet to come!

“Thank you first and foremost to (San Miguel Corp.) and Boss RSA (Ramon Ang), and the rest of the management, Coach Tim (Cone) and coaching staff, my teammates, and the entire Ginebra community. To the best fans in the world – I can’t thank you enough for all the support you have shown me throughout the years. I will forever be grateful!”

