5 Pinoys in cruise ship have nCoV

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed yesterday that four more Filipinos aboard cruise ship MV Diamond Princess have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Quoting a report from the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, the DFA said the four Filipinos tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

A Filipino onboard the ship had earlier tested positive for the coronavirus. There are now five Filipino who have coronavirus on board MV Diamond Princess.

“They are now being treated in hospitals in Japan,” the DFA said.

The four Filipinos are all crewmembers of the cruise ship that is currently docked in Yokohama, Japan. They are part of the six newly-confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the vessel arrived in Japan last Feb. 4.

The DFA added that the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo is closely coordinating with Japanese authorities, and is in constant communication with the Filipinos still onboard, to provide them assistance. (Roy Mabasa)

