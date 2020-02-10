DepEd eyes June 1 school opening

The Department of Education eyes the opening of classes in public schools nationwide for school year 2020-2021 on June 1.

DepEd Undersecretary and spokesperson Annalyn Sevilla said that they are eyeing the opening of classes in kindergarten, elementary, junior high school, and senior high school in public schools around the country for the coming school year on June 1.

She, however, said that the school calendar for 2020-2021 which contains the approved schedule of school opening has not yet been released.

In line with its efforts to ensure the smooth opening of classes, the DepEd said that the national “Oplan: Balik Eskwela” for this coming school year will be held from May 25 to June 5.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones, in DepEd Memorandum No. 14, Series of 2020, said that the OBE is DepEd’s annual initiative to “engage agencies, organizations, and all other stakeholders in preparation for the opening of the school year.”

“The OBE is part of the Department’s efforts to ensure that learners are already properly enrolled and able to attend school by the first day of classes,” Briones said.

The OBE also aims to “address the problems, queries, and other concerns commonly encountered by the public at the start of the school year,” she added. (Ina Malipot)

