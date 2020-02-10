Oil firms reduce prices

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Local oil companies have rolled back prices.

Kerosone had the biggest price cut at P1.40 per liter, followed by diesel at P0.60 per liter, and gasoline at P0.30 per liter.

Oil firms that have reduced prices were Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Seaoil, Cleanfuel, and PetroGazz.

They reduced prices from Sunday to today.

The rest of the industry players are anticipated to follow the price cuts.

Local oil prices have been going down in the past few weeks, as a result of the downtrend in prices in the world market and in part by the coronavirus epidemic. (Myrna Velasco)

comments