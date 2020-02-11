2 aliens yield P68-M shabu

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested a Nigerian and his female cohort from Madagascar and seized from them 10 kilograms of shabu worth P68 million in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City on Tuesday.

PDEA agent Freddie Bannagao identified the suspects as Nigerian Lawrence Ikegwuru, 27, and Michella Agustine, 23, of Madagascar.

After receiving a tip from an informer, an undercover agent made a transaction with the suspects at around 9:30 a.m. on Roces Avenue in Barangay Paligsahan.

The PDEA agents coordinated with the local police for the arrest of the suspects.

Ikegwuru denied the charges, claiming that the PDEA agents planted the illegal drugs on them.

Charges of violation of Section 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared against the suspects. (Chito Chavez)

