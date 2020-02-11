Farmer dies after drinking ‘lambanog’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PAGBILAO, Quezon – A 50-year-old farmer died Monday after drinking “lambanog” (coconut wine) with his villages mates for three consecutive days in Barangay Antipolo in this town, police reported Tuesday.

Quezon Police Provincial Office director Colonel Audie Madrideo identified the victim as Alvin A. Ayala, a resident of the said village.

Based on the report of Pagbilao police, the victim consumed liquor and lambanog during drinking sessions with his friends last Feb. 6 to Feb. 8.

On Feb. 9, the victim started to experience numbness on the back of his neck, loss of sight, difficulty in breathing, and was unable to speak.

He was rushed by his wife Mely to Tayabas Community Hospital Inc. in Tayabas City where he died hours later due to respiratory failure and methanol toxicity.

Further investigation revealed that the lambanog was bought by Reynaldo Obdianela, a resident of Barangay Antipolo, Pagbilao Quezon, at Marissa’s Store in Barangay del Carmen, here, reportedly owned by Reynaldo Losloso, last November 2019. (Danny Estacio)

comments