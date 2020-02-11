Maguindanao mayor gunned down in Manila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MINKA TIANGCO

A Maguindanao mayor was shot dead Monday night by a lone gunman while he was about to enter a hotel in Malate, Manila.

Police said Talitay, Maguindanao Mayor Abdulwahab Sabal was shot thrice by an armed man at about 10 p.m. at the corner of Quirino Avenue and Leveriza Street.

Sabal’s companions, his wife Mohana Sabal, and his bodyguard Police Cpl.Alwad Guimad, all managed to flee unscathed.

It can be recalled that in 2016, Sabal was arrested after he was included in President Duterte’s list of politicians who are allegedly involved in illegal drug activity.

Police said they are still conducting investigation to identify the gunman and the motive behind the killing.

Probers retrieved from the crime scene a spent shell of 5.56 mm ammunition.

The recovered pieces of evidence were brought to the Manila Police District-Scene of the Crime Operatives for ballistic examination.

comments