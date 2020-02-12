Arellano tossers favored against EAC bets in NCAA

By Waylon Galvez

Games Thursday

(The Arena, San Juan)

10 a.m. – Arellano vs EAC (Men’s)

12 noon – Arellano vs EAC (Women’s)

2 p.m. – Perpetual Help vs Letran (Women’s)

3:30 p.m. – Perpetual Help vs Letran (Men’s)

Defending three-time champion Arellano University gets a chance to polish its game in time for a crucial match with the still unbeaten College of St. Benilde when it faces Emilio Aguinaldo College on Thursday in the NCAA volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The game between Arellano (6-1) and EAC (1-7) is set at 12 noon before University of Perpetual Help System DALTA (6-2) collides with Letran (3-4) at 2 p.m.

Arellano head coach Obet Javier has challenged his players to consider their game against the also-ran Lady Generals like a do-or-die match in preparation for their all- important game opposite the Lady Blazers.

“Ang ini-ingatan natin yung mag-relax, kasi hindi pwedeng ganun. Dapat solid performance pa din ang ibigay ng team. Kung ano yung klase ng laro na ginagawa namin, ganun pa din dapat,” said Javier.

“Magandang opportunity din ito para sa team na mag-improve, sa mga players. Although ang focus pa din dapat is to get the win, iyun ang pinaka-importante na ma-accomplish ng buong team.”

Both the Lady Chiefs and the Lady Altas are already assured of playoff berths along with the Lady Blazers (7-0) and the San Beda Lady Red Spikers (6-2).

The Lady Blazers, however, will have the chance to advance outright to the finals if they sweep their remaining two games, including their much-anticipated encounter with the Lady Chiefs on Monday.

St. Benilde plays Mapua first on Friday, a game many believe would pose little problem for the Lady Blazers.

If the Lady Blazers win their last two matches, a stepladder semis will take place with the No. 2 gaining a bye while the No. 3 and 4 teams clashing in the first stage.

If Arellano beats CSB, the Lady Chiefs will claim top seeding in the crossover semifinals where the No. 1 team faces the No. 4 and second and third placers clash in the other series.

