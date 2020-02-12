BI arrests 11 foreign fugitives

Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents arrested three South Koreans and eight Japanese fugitives in separate operations this week.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the aliens were arrested in operations conducted in cities of Quezon, Taguig, Pasay, and Laguna by operatives from the bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit (FSU).

According to BI FSU Chief Bobby Raquepo, the three Koreans are wanted by authorities in Seoul, South Korea on charges of large-scale fraud and embezzlement that victimized many of their compatriots.

Arrested in a unit inside a condominium building in Cubao was Kim Moo Gyo, 35. Kim was reportedly issued an arrest warrant by a Korean court where he was indicted for involvement in telecommunications fraud wherein the victims’ combined losses amounted to more than a billion won or more about $US840 million.

Also arrested in another condominium unit in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig was Kim Saehyun, 27. Kim was issued a warrant of arrest for illegally operating an online gaming business and committing telecom fraud in violation of Korea’s national sports promotion law.

FSU operatives arrested at his home in Pasay City 72-year-old Wi Seong Don, who is wanted on multiple counts of fraud and embezzlement charges. Wi has seven standing arrest warrants that were issued against him for said offenses.

Arrested yesterday at a resort in Sitio Lilian, Famy, Laguna in a joint operation with the National Bureau of Investigation Laguna District Office (NBI-LAGDO) were eight Japanese nationals who were allegedly engaged in a voice phishing and telecom fraud and extortion.

According to Raquepo, the suspects, who were all male and in their early 20’s to 30’s, were subject of an investigation and case buildup by NBI.

Found on the scene were numerous phones and scripts, which they used in duping their victims.

Reports alleged that the eight were involved in a scam targeting mostly senior Japanese citizens.

Raquepo said the group has reportedly scammed millions of pesos in their scheme that have been operating for at least three years.

They are currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending their deportation. (Jun Ramirez)

