Cop killed in fight with drug group

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CEBU CITY – A policeman was killed in a shootout with members of a suspected drug group in Baragay Mambaling here on Tuesday night.

Police Master Sgt. Maximino Macua Jr., an operative of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group-Central Visayas (PDEG 7), was killed while Police Brig. Gen. Albert Ferro was delivering his speech in a ceremony that officially installed him as the new director of the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO 7).

“He is one of my men when I was still the chief of PDEG. He used to secure me every time I visit Cebu,” said Ferro, who fought back tears when he faced reporters yesterday.

“This is painful. It happened just as the same time that I was being installed as PRO 7 director,” added Macua.

Two suspects were killed in a follow-up operation, while three others were arrested.

Ferro said Macua and other PDEG operatives were conducting anti-drug surveillance in Sitio San Roque Tabada when a group of men fired shots at them.

A shootout ensued. Macua and one of the suspects were wounded in the shootout.

Macua was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Police later arrested Obeso at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center where he was brought by his cohorts for a gunshot wound. Obeso’s companion in the hospital, Jeramea Zafra was also arrested.

“Our operatives positively identified Obeso as one of the men who fired shots at them,” said Ferro.

Around 11:30 p.m., pursuing policemen were able to locate the other suspects in Barangay Quiot where another shootout occurred.

Killed in the shootout were suspects Ronald Sagarino and a certain Joe. Another suspect, Richie Requinto, was arrested.

Several firearms and motorcycles were recovered in the house where the suspects stayed.

“These are hardcore criminals. But let this serve as a warning to the criminals, we will hunt you one by one and you will face the force of the law. Criminals have no place in Central Visayas so they better leave,” said Ferro.

Ferro said the PRO 7 will be extending the needed assistance to the family of Macua.

“He has three children. We will check what help we can give including the schooling of his children,” said Ferro. (Calvin Cordova)

comments