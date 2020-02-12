Pacquiao-McGregor megafight looms

BY NICK GIONGCO

Manny Pacquiao moved a step closer to seeing himself colliding with Conor McGregor when the Filipino star signed up recently with Paradigm Sports Management (PSM), an outfit that also represents the mix-martial arts idol.

“Incredibly proud,” wrote PSM head Audie Attar in a social media post on Pacquiao’s decision to be represented by his outfit.

Attar was in the country to personally witness Pacquiao’s signing and those who made the deal possible were some of Pacquiao’s staff at the Senate, including lawyer Brando Viernesto.

Jayke Joson, another key player in Pacquiao’s team, said PSM is in the process of coming up with a mouthwatering offer for the eight-division to return to action.

“Mr. Audie Attar immediately headed back to the US to work on this,” said Joson.

Pacquiao hasn’t seen action since beating Keith Thurman last July under Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

Should PBC dangle an offer for Pacquiao to fight, the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer will have PSM as his frontman.

But, according to sources, Pacquiao still has an existing contract with PBC and PSM’s premature entry could mess things up legally.

Pacquiao did two fights with PBC, the first against Adrien Broner in January 2019, and the second versus Thurman.

Lawyer Brando Viernesto, one of Pacquiao’s lawyers at the Senate and who worked also played a key role for the PSM contract to materialize, said Pacquiao’s pact with PBC was only good for two fights.

“There was an option for PBC to promote a third fight but it will happen if it’s a fight with Floyd Mayweather,” said Viernesto, sounding upbeat that PSM’s legal team in the US will handle the matter properly.

