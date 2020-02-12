UAAP also cancels events due to deadly coronavirus

For the safety of the entire University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) community, the league management announced Wednesday

that all of its sporting events after Feb. 14, 2020 will be postponed until further notice due to the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The decision was made unanimous by the league’s Board of Trustees and Board of Managing Directors Tuesday after the press conference for second semester events.

The move was also in compliance with the advisories of the Department of Health and the Commissioner on Higher Education early this week.

“The University Athletic Association of the Philippines upholds, in the highest regard, the well- being, health and safety of the League’s community – players, coaches, students, their families and fans in general,” said the league’s statement co-signed by UAAP President Emmanuel Fernandez and Executive Director Rene Saguisag, Jr.

“In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the UAAP, after thorough deliberation by the Board of Trustees and the Board of Managing Directors, have come to a decision to postpone all sporting events starting Saturday, 15 February.”

This means that the opening of the league’s collegiate volleyball tournament this weekend will be moved to a later date.

Also postponed are the men’s football tournament which was set to begin on Feb. 16, softball tournament (Feb. 17), seniors baseball tournament (Feb. 19), athletics (Feb. 19-23), and judo (last week of February).

The playoffs for the high school beach volleyball and basketball tournaments will also be reset.

The fencing tournament and the 10th matchday of the high school boys’ football tournament will still take place this week.

With this, the league is calling for everyone to stay safe and pray for the safety of the country.

“The UAAP will be closely monitoring the country’s situation in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak in order to determine the resumption of the games,” the statement continued.

“We ask for your understanding and your prayers for the safety of our community, our nation and all countries affected by this outbreak.”

