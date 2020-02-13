Crime group leader killed in police raid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Police killed an ex-convict who allegedly formed a ragtag bandit group after his release at the New Bilbid Prisons (NBP) during a raid on his safehouse in Kabankalan City in Negros Occidental.

Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, director of the Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG), said suspect Ricar Loberas opened fire at the policemen during the serving of arrest warrant against him in Barangay Tampalon at 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The arrest warrant, according to Estomo, was for a case of rape issued by a local court.

“Ricar Loberas was imprisoned at NBP and upon his release he assembled a group who became responsible in the series of burglaries in the different areas of Negros Occidental,” said Estomo.

AKG spokesman Maj. Ronaldo Lumactod said one of the cases which the group of Loberas engaged into was the kidnapping of a teenage girl in Negros Occidental.

The girl was released after her parents gave in to the ransom demand of Loberas group.

After a series of intelligence works, police learned of the whereabouts of Loberas and resulted in the conduct of the operation.

“While the arresting teams were approaching the house of the accused Loberas, he was alerted and noticed the approaching team and immediately opened fire on the arresting team which resulted to an armed confrontation and to the death of the accused Loberas,” said Lumactod.

Seized from him were a 9mm pistol and a .38 revolver. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments