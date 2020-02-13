Duterte: Stay calm amid Covid threat

President Duterte has asked the public to remain calm and vigilant as the government works on containing the spread of the new China coronavirus in the Philippines.

In a taped message, Duterte assured that the government is working closely with other medical organizations and stakeholders to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Today, we face a very grave threat, the novel coronavirus disease 2019 or Covid-19. As of now, there are only three confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection. None of those infected is a Filipino national. There is no evidence yet of local community transmission here in our country,” he said.

“The government, together with the World Health Organization, medical societies, and partners in private sectors is addressing the challenge and preparing for any eventuality,” he added.

“I call on our people to remain calm, vigilant, responsible, and I also ask your trust and cooperation, support as we face the challenge. Tayo ay magkaisa. Together as one nation, this challenge can be overcome,” he added

The President assured Filipinos that their loved ones in locked-down areas abroad will be repatriated if they wish to.

The government has brought home 30 Filipinos from the affected areas in China, particularly in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

“The government is taking care of them while they are in quarantine,” Duterte said.

“To our kababayans who remain in lockdown areas in China, I assure you that the government is ready to bring you home if you want. Hindi naman kayo papabayaan,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

