NPA fighter dies in clash

CAMP BANCASI, Butuan City – A member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed while scores of other rebels were believed wounded in an encounter with government forces at Kilometer 17, Barangay Besigan, Cagayan de Oro City, the Philippine Army reported Thursday.

The gunbattle occurred late Wednesday afternoon after the government troops receive information from villagers about the presence of the rebels in the area.

“These communist terrorists came down from the mountains asking for food supplies. With this, field troops immediately launched its security operation to ensure the safety of the villagers,” said 1st Lt. Krescelle A. Renoblas, Civil Military Operations (CMO) officer of the 65th Infantry (Stalwart) Battalion (65th IB).

The rebels are members of the Sub-Regional Command 5 of the CPP-NPA North central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC).

“The heavy gunfight, which started at 3:20 p.m., lasted for almost 20 minutes before the communist terrorists ran away, abandoning their dead comrade and dragging along with them their undetermined number of wounded,” Renoblas said.

The military recovered from the encounter site two M16 Armalite riffles, one M4 carbine rifle, a bandolier with five magazines loaded with 13 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, two backpacks, and assorted medical supplies.

The body of the slain NPA was brought to the headquarters of 65th IB for blessing and turnover to Cagayan de Oro Police Office for proper disposition and identification. (Mike U. Crismundo)

