Tim Cone, Fil-Am Heat coach spotted in NBA game

By JAN CARLO ANOLIN

Making the most of a long break, Brgy. Ginebra San Miguel coach Tim Cone spent quality time with his family and recently met with Fil-Am Heat mentor Erik Spoelstra in an NBA game Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Cristina Cone, Tim’s wife, posted a photo of them on Twitter after the Heat defeated the Golden State Warriors, 113-101, Tuesday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

“Great win tonight by the Miami Heat! Thankful for the tickets,” Cristina said in the tweet, with a smiling emoji. “Congratulations coach Spo!!” she added, Tim retweeted it.

Tim and Erik were known to have a close relationship.

Both champion coaches also watched an NBA Summer League game at the courtside in 2014.

Spoelstra last visited the Philippines in 2012 for the NBA Trophy Tour.

The 49-year-old Fil-Am coach steered the Heat to back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013, led by the Big Three members – LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

