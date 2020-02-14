Cavaliers, Warriors seek UNTV title clash

Games Sunday

(Paco Arena)

3:30 p.m. – Judiciary vs AFP

5 p.m. – NHA vs DENR

Defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and newcomer Department of Environment Natural Resources (DENR) look to seal a title duel as they go for series-clinching wins against semis rivals on Sunday in the 8th UNTV Cup at Paco Arena in Manila.

Determined to become the first back-to-back champions of the annual tournament for public servants, the AFP Cavaliers try to put away the Judiciary Magis in Game 2 of their best-of-three series at 3:30 p.m.

Thanks to a well-balanced attack, the Cavaliers took the opener, 79-74, last Sunday to move within the threshold of securing their fourth finals appearance in the event organized by UNTV President and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon.

Backstopped by former PH team members Eugene Tan and Boyet Bautista, the Cavaliers own the distinction as the winningest team in the league with three titles.

The DENR Warriors, on the other hand, are likewise favored to prevail over the National Housing Authority Builders in their 5 p.m. showdown.

With Ralph Lansang, Melvin Bangal and Ed Rivera combining for 50 points, the Warriors easily beat the Builders of coach Benneth Palad, 79-63.

The chosen charity of the champion team will earn a tax-free P4 million top prize while the runner up’s own foundation will get P2 million. The third and fourth placers shall receive P1 million and P500,000, respectively.

Players of the four semifinalists will not go home empty-handed as they will also receive something from the league.

Apart from Tan and Bautista, also expected to deliver for the Cavaliers are Jerry Lumungsod, Darwin Cordero and Ezer Rosopa who all finished in double figures the last time.

