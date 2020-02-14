Gov’t lifts travel ban on Taiwan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine government has lifted the travel ban it issued on visitors coming from Taiwan, recognizing how it has been undertaking strict measures to address the threat of the Covid-19.

In a statement, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo confirmed that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease has resolved to lift the travel restrictions imposed upon Taiwan, effective immediately.

Accordingly, travel may now be made by any national to Taiwan from the Philippines and vice versa.

“The lifting of travel restrictions for Taiwan has been agreed by the members of the IATF by reason of the strict measures they are undertaking, as well as the protocols they are implementing to address the Covid-19,” Panelo said.

Meanwhile, Panelo said the IATF will evaluate other jurisdictions, including Macau, for the possible lifting of the imposed travel ban after their submission of the protocols being observed by their government which prevent potential carriers of the virus from entering and deporting their territory and enable others to determine the recent travel history of any traveler exiting their borders. (Argyll Geducos)

comments