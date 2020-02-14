Pacquiao targets July fight, remains with PBC

By NICK GIONGCO

Manny Pacquiao isn’t jumping ship from Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) to a new promotional team even as he plans to return to the ring in July.

Even though Pacquiao inked a deal with Paradigm Sports Management, the eight-division champion is still going to work with Al Haymon’s PBC.

“My contract with Paradigm Sports Management (PSM) is not an exclusive one,” Pacquiao said during the MPBL Chooks To Go All-Star festivities at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Under the agreement with between the Filipino ring legend and the new outfit, Pacquiao’s endorsement and sponsorship deals will now have to be coursed through PSM.

As to whether Pacquiao has changed boxing promoters, that doesn’t seem to be the case as Pacquiao is “currently in talks (with PBC) for his next fight tentatively scheduled for July,” said Pacquiao’s right-hand man Sean Gibbons.

“The Senator is with PBC Boxing and very happy how things have gone so far in his career fighting under the PBC banner,” added Gibbons.

Pacquiao, who turned 41 last December, is looking at a July date for his much-awaited ring return.

Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman in late-July last year when the Senate was on a break and it seems the 2020 Senate schedule is going to allow him to train for a fight in July this year.

Then again, the identity of next foe remains up in the air although the name of MMA icon Conor McGregor has been floated especially now that the two immensely popular sportsmen are represented by PSM.

Aside from McGregor, also on the horizon for Pacquiao are Errol Spence and Danny Garcia, who are PBC talents.

