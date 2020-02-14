Romance on the dance floor

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

Ballet Manila’s principal dancers Abigail Oliveiro and Junmark Sumaylo are real-life sweethearts for five years now. She’s from Australia and he’s from Misamis Oriental.

And dance has finally brought them together. On Feb. 25, Ballet Manila’s principal artists will celebrate their fifth anniversary as sweethearts.

“Honestly, to me it is a privilege dancing with your partner and being in the same company. We get to share the stage together as partners on and off the stage. We respect each other inside the workplace. Together we put in effort to make the difficult steps work. I have been her dance partner for five years,” said Junmark when asked about performing with his girlfriend for several years now.

Junmark, 32, sensed that the long hours of rehearsals and performances they have shared is long enough for them to develop a strong trust and rapport.

“Of course there are times that we argue especially when the both of us are tired, but at the end of the day we always aim to fix it. The both of us share the same passion in dance and we love what we do. I am so lucky to be partnered with her because not all partners can dance together as often as we have or even at all in a company,” he said.

Abigail, 27, said that dancing with Junmark has definitely become her favorite thing.

“We have very similar work ethics so it’s really easy to work with him. We both love dancing and have so much respect for both the art form and our bodies. When dancing with him, I can close my eyes and be free. Not ideal to close my eyes the entire pas de deux but I really don’t have to think very much and I know he will always be there. It’s awesome playing a role where we get to be in love because he still makes my stomach flutter when he looks at me ‘that way’. The way he used to look at me when we first met. Makes me giggle thinking about it,’’ she said.

Junmark, who joined Ballet Manila in 2013, fondly recalled the first time he saw Abigail. “My friend told me that there is a girl joining the company from Australia. He showed me a picture from Facebook and my reaction was just okay. I guess she is pretty.”

“Then she arrived in Manila and started working with the company. The company had a dinner party soon after where everybody dressed up and when I saw her, it was like a slow motion moment where I can’t help myself but to just look at her and all I could think was she looks so beautiful multiple times inside my head. I finally found the right time to introduce myself and pretended I was not interested in her at all but deep inside me was fireworks, I was so happy,” Junmark said.

FIRST ENCOUNTER

Abigail said Junmark borrowed her cellphone to learn a dance during their first encounter.

“I recently had obtained a video of a certain repertoire as I was new and also needed to learn a dance as soon as possible. I was a little embarrassed because I couldn’t remember his name or face to retrieve my phone. I had to sheepishly ask around for ‘a tall guy that has my phone,” she said.

Overtime, Abigail and Junmark became close and always enjoyed each other’s company.

“She has a very beautiful personality. She is very friendly and she works honestly, which is something I really like about her. She is family oriented, very patient (she knows how to handle my temper very well) and very driven. She sets her goals and she makes sure she will work wisely in reaching her goals, no matter how big or small,” said Junmark.

“He is hilarious! He can make my belly ache and tears run from my face from laughter always! I think a lot of people can attest to that. I admire how generous he is with himself when it comes to other people. He will always make time and room for others. I also love that he loves and respects his family,” said Abigail.

Born and raised in Cagayan de Oro, Junmark has been dancing ballet professionally for almost seven years with Ballet Manila. His hobbies include watching sports games (basketball, UFC, boxing), watching movies, playing the guitar, and playing with dog Louie.

Abigail was born in Singapore but her family migrated to Melbourne, Australia when she was 11 years old and have resided there ever since. She started ballet when she was three years old in Singapore and never stopped! Her hobbies include playing the piano, or loving music in general, reading, spending time with dog Louie and eating.

Abigail and Junmark are fast-becoming Ballet Manila’s must-see performers.

The sweethearts are set to make waves again in Ballet Manila’s “Carmina Burana & La Traviata (A Double Bill) on March 7, 6 p.m., and March 8, 3 p.m., at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

‘RESPECT IS KEY’

Asked about the secrets to a happy relationship, Junmark said: “Make the person you love your priority. Do simple surprises that will make the person smile. Respect the relationship by being honest.”

Abigail believes respect is the key to a lasting relationship. “I’m someone who actively likes to fix things and he is someone who likes to dwell on it first. And I’ve come to realize that both may be different but we can reach the same goal or some solution if we just be respectful of how we operate differently. And then work together to overcome whatever the issue is. It’s a journey and as people we are always evolving. It’s nice to evolve with someone and together help each be better people.”

When not busy, Abigail and Junmark would certainly agree on one thing: pizza. They just love to eat.

“There’s always a time and place for pizza. More specifically cheese stuffed crust pizza. Let’s just go with food in general actually. A late night rendezvous is hardly ever declined,” she said.

Junmark said that he plans to settle down soon, hoping he would also achieve the same successful married life of his parents.

“I dream to be married one day and to have my own family. I admire the marriage of my parents. They have been together for 34 years. I see real love every time I see them,” he said.

Abigail loves it when Junmark picks up the guitar and has his own little concert. “Louie and I would lie there and I’d sing along if I know the song or just bask in the company of beautiful music. We don’t have our phones on us when we’re at the dining table so we always have those uninterrupted moments in the day! I think he is the one.”

