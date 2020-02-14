Slaughter unaware of any trade even as he denies making demands with Ginebra

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

Greg Slaughter denied making demands to Barangay Ginebra San Miguel or was aware of any trades that triggered his decision to take a break from basketball.

“There have been a lot of inaccurate theories going around about my recent decision, here are facts,” Slaughter said through his Twitter account late Thursday.

“I never received any contract. It’s unfair to say I made demands when there was no offer,” he said. “I was never aware of any trade.”

Slaughter was reacting to speculations as to why the 7-foot center decided to step away.

He had earlier stated that he’s taking a break to “improve his game in all aspects.”

Rumors have been swirling that Slaughter will be dealt to NorthPort in exchange for Christian Standhardinger, who last season’s PBA Governors’ Cup was named Best Player of the Conference.

The former University of the Visayas and Ateneo star also saw his contract expired at the end of the season that saw Ginebra winning the Governors’ Cup crown. Slaughter inked a three-year deal in 2016.

Though Slaughter is a free agent, Ginebra owns his rights unless it agrees on a release or trade him to other teams.

Coach Tim Cone said earlier this week that he will try to talk with Slaughter in hopes of resolving the matter.

Ginebra is scheduled to begin its preparation for the Philippine Cup on Monday with the Slaughter issue likely to hang around.

comments