36 rescued from sex dens

By JEL SANTOS

Thirty-six women aged 19 to 36 were rescued by policemen in two suspected prostitution dens posing as a spa and a café in two barangays in Makati City on Valentine’s Day.

Police Major Gideon Ines Jr., Makati police Investigation Unit chief, said most of them are from Samar and Davao.

“The women we rescued are mostly from Samar and Davao. The operators of these alleged sex dens also said that they are getting women from those provinces,” Ines said.

Around 11 p.m., a team of policemen led by Ines raided Pentagon Spa on Belarmino St. in Barangay Bangkal.

A police asset reportedly transacted with a therapist and paid her P2,500 in exchange for sex.

“The Pentagon Spa has an entrance fee of P1,000. Once you are already inside, the women will offer you ‘extra service’ for P2,500,” he said.

“We also seized used condoms containing sperm inside the cubicles of the spa,” the Makati police Investigation Unit chief added.

They rescued 12 women who were working as massage therapists Pentagon Spa.

Ines said they arrested the manager of the spa identified as Jennifer de Leon, 30.

He said they also rescued a 19-year-old college student working at the spa.

“It’s such a pity. When I asked her, she said that it is the only way she knows to sustain her studies in Manila. Also, she said that she is also giving money to her grandparents in their province,” Ines said.

Almost an hour later, the second alleged prostitution den, Edison Café on Morse St. in Barangay San Isidro, was raided.

Ines and his men rescued 24 women who were being sold to foreigners.

Policemen nabbed Rafael Rosales, 42, the owner of the alleged prostitution den.

Police also apprehended two alleged pimps – Rodolfo Robles, 38, and Joshua Rivera, 29.

“They have a showroom inside the establishment where you pick a woman you like to have an intercourse with in exchange for P3,000,” Ines said.

All the 36 women were turned over to the Makati City Social Welfare and Development Office.

