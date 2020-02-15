Kai Sotto happy to meet one of NBA’s rising stars

By JONAS TERRADO

Kai Sotto got a chance to interact with some of the NBA’s best when he took part in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp held during the league’s All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Videos circulating on social media saw Sotto talking with Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, who is set to participate in Sunday’s All-Star Game at the United Center during the camp which featured 64 players.

Sotto also got to participate in a layup drill facilitated by Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall, who stands at 7-foot-5.

“Sometimes it’s not the game on the court it’s the life that the game brings you. Learn from those that walked before you,” Sotto said on his Twitter account.

Pascal and Tall were among the NBA players who are serving as coaches in the camp which lasts for three days.

The camp serves as an opportunity for Sotto to gain further notice after attracting the interest of US NCAA Division I teams, namely Georgia Tech, DePaul, Boston College and Georgia.

Sotto is in the US trying to hone his skills and fulfill the dream of playing in the NBA.

