  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Headlines » Kai Sotto happy to meet one of NBA’s rising stars

    Kai Sotto happy to meet one of NBA’s rising stars

    February 15, 2020 | Filed under: Headlines,NBA,Sports | Posted by:

    By JONAS TERRADO

     

    Kai Sotto looks happy and proud to talk with one of NBA’s rising star in Toronto’s Pascal Siakam during the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago.

    Kai Sotto looks happy and proud to talk with one of NBA’s rising star in Toronto’s Pascal Siakam during the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago.

    Kai Sotto got a chance to interact with some of the NBA’s best when he took part in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp held during the league’s All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

    Videos circulating on social media saw Sotto talking with Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, who is set to participate in Sunday’s All-Star Game at the United Center during the camp which featured 64 players.

    Sotto also got to participate in a layup drill facilitated by Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall, who stands at 7-foot-5.

    “Sometimes it’s not the game on the court it’s the life that the game brings you. Learn from those that walked before you,” Sotto said on his Twitter account.

    Pascal and Tall were among the NBA players who are serving as coaches in the camp which lasts for three days.

    The camp serves as an opportunity for Sotto to gain further notice after attracting the interest of US NCAA Division I teams, namely Georgia Tech, DePaul, Boston College and Georgia.

    Sotto is in the US trying to hone his skills and fulfill the dream of playing in the NBA.

     

    comments