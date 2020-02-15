NPA finance officer killed in encounter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A top New People’s Army leader in Eastern Mindanao was killed by government troops in a shootout in Makilala, North Cotabato last Friday.

Brig. Gen. Adonis Bajao, commander of the Army 1002nd Infanty Brigade of the Armed Forces Eastern Mindanao Command, identified the fatality as Juanita Gore Tacadao, alias “Isay” and “Maring.”

Tacadao is said to be regional head of the Far South Mindanao Command of the New People’s Army.

She was also the logistics and finance head of the Makilala-based group, Bajao added.

Initial report said the Makilala police, supported by the Army 39th Infantry Battalion, were about to serve two arrest warrants against Tacadao for murder and robbery with violence against intimidation of person in her hideout in Sitio Lacobe, Barangay Malabuan when her men opened fire at the security officers.

Tacadao was killed while her security escaped during the five-minute encounter.

Recovered from her hideout were an M14 rifle, a caliber .38 pistol, a landmine, two blasting caps, and a detonating cord.

“Aling Maring’s neutralization came after the community provided the information on their whereabouts,” Bajao said.

Bajao said another hideout of Tacadao was discovered by troops of the 1002nd IB in Sitio Blazan, Barangay Malawanit, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur later that day.

Troops found inside the hideout an M16 rifle, a home-made 12-gauge shotgun, a hand grenade and 40 mm ammunition, food supplies, personal belongings, and subversive documents. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

comments