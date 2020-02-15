Taal continues to emit steam amid lower alert level

Areas in and near the Taal Volcano Island remain under the threat of possible hazards amid the lowering of the restive volcano’s alert status last Friday.

Phivolcs continued to observe weak emission of steam-laden plumes that reached 50 to 100 meters high and drifted southwest in the past 24 hours.

However, sulfur dioxide emission was below instrumental detection due to weak volcanic plume activity.

The Taal Volcano network recorded 77 volcanic earthquakes, signifying that magmatic activity beneath the volcano edifice can still lead to eruptive activity at its main crater.

Alert Level 2 is maintained over Taal Volcano but Phivolcs reminded the public that sudden steam-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, and ejection of ash fall or volcanic gas may still occur and affect areas in and near the Taal Volcano Island.

Phivolcs reiterated that entry into the permanent danger is strictly prohibited.

The concerned local government units were advised to re-assess previously evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities. They were also recommended to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed volcanic unrest.

The public should observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ash fall, and minor earthquakes.

Communities beside active river channels, especially those where ash from the main eruption phase have been thickly deposited, should increase vigilance when there is heavy and prolonged rainfall as the ash can be washed away and form lahars along the channels. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

