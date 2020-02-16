Hidilyn off to train in Malaysia

Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Daz hopes that the two-month training camp will give her the right focus, timing, and condition for a good showing in the Asian Championship on April 16-25 in Kazakhstan.

The 28-year-old Diaz and her “Team HD” are set to leave this Thursday for Malaysia for a two-month training camp at the Bukit Posa Taining Center.

“Very important kasi ‘yung training camp sa akin, mas makaka-focus ako,” said Diaz after her workout with Chinese coach Kaiwen Gao yesterday at the weightlifting gym of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

“Sa timing konting adjustment, and sa conditioning ma-sustain ko kasi naka-buhat na ako ng mabigat,” added Diaz, who initially had China as venue for her training camp but opted to move it to Malaysia as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Diaz is victorious prior to the start of her training camp.

Last month, Diaz bagged the gold medal in the 55-kilogram women’s category of the 2020 Roma World Cup in Italy.

She had a total lift of 212 kilograms after her combined best lifts of 94 kilos in the snatch event and 119 kilos in clean and jerk in the World Cup, a qualifying tournament for Tokyo Olympics in July.

However, in her final attempts in the two categories, Diaz tried but failed to complete – or no lift – 95 kilos in snatch and 122 kilos in clean and jerk, which tells that she can still improve and this training camp would prepare her to achieve these numbers in the Asian Championship. (Waylon Galvez)

