Lillard pays tribute to Kobe in All-Star Weekend rap performance

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard became the first NBA player to perform rap number in the All-Star Weekend.

Lillard, who goes by his rapper name “DAME D.O.L.L.A,” took center stage Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois together with some of the famous artists in the world.

“Damian Lillard has many personas,” Chicago native rapper Common introduced. “To his family – he’s just Dame, to us fans, we all know ‘Dame Time’ and know what that looks like and to his opponents in the league – well they know him as a serious problem.”

“This guy is nice on the mic and I’m proud to present not only an NBA All-Star, but this is an artist…Now some love to my guy, DAME D.O.L.L.A,” Common added.

DAME D.O.L.L.A paid homage to the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant by wearing a jacket that read “Mamba Forever” with a Black Mamba drawing at the back while spitting some verses on stage.

Lillard performed “Money Ball” from his latest album “BIG D.O.L.L.A” with rapper Jeremih and followed it up with “Run It Up” from the “Confirmed” album.

With a classic smoke machine entrance, rapper Lil Wayne joined DAME D.O.L.L.A midway that drew more cheers from the United Center crowd.

“What’s good? Just got on stage with Wayne and Jeremih,” Lillard said in a video posted by the Trail Blazers’ Twitter account after the performance.

“All-Star Saturday – it was a blast. It was a great time. I hope everybody enjoyed the show. I felt great out there man and it was a great time.”

Lakers Hall of Famer and former big man Shaquille O’Neal performed a dance number with hip-hop crew “Jabbawockeez” at the All-Star Weekend in 2009 when he was still part of the Phoenix Suns.

Lillard, who was supposed to suit up for the All-Star Game and three-point contest, sustained a straight right groin injury after a 111-104 loss against Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.

Suns guard Devin Booker replaced him for both events. Booker lost to Sacramento Kings’ Buddy Hield in the final round of the three-point contest. (Jan Carlo Anolin)

