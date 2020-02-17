8.2-M int’l tourists visit PH in 2019

International arrivals in the Philippines last year exceeded the 8.2-million visitor goal set by the government, the Department of Tourism said yesterday.

A total of 8.26 million international tourists visited the country in 2019, which was higher than the annual target set in the National Tourism Development Plan for 2016-2022.

“This heralds a new milestone in the country’s tourism history, breaching the eight million mark. Without doubt, our convergence programs with other government agencies, particularly in improving access as well as product development and marketing initiatives with local government and private sector, have greatly paid off. These gains we hope to sustain even as we face global challenges,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

According to the DoT’s yearend visitor arrival report, a 15.24 percent growth over 2018’s year-end figure of 7.16 million was achieved. Almost all months, except January, registered double digit growth rates, the largest of which was August at 27.54 percent while December recorded the highest volume at 776,798, it added.

Korea remains as the top source market with a total of 1.98 million arrivals, for a 22.48 percent increase. The ace spot has been well-guarded since 2010, the Tourism department said.

China was on second with 1.74 million, boasting of a 38.58 percent growth. The United States of America was third, yielded 1.06 million visitors for a 2.90 percent increase. (Betheena Unite)

