SC fires lady MTCC judge

A lady judge of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities has been dismissed by the Supreme Court for not inhibiting herself and, instead, proceeded to resolve the cases involving a cooperative in which her husband was as a member of the board of directors.

Ordered dismissed with forfeiture of her retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from public service was Judge Analie C. Aldea Arocena of the MTCC in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija.

While the decision dismissing Arocena was issued late last year, the ruling was made public only yesterday by the SC Public Information Office.

Last week, Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta rallied the country’s municipal trial court judges to support fully his reform initiatives of de-clogging court dockets and ridding the courts of misfits.

Peralta told officials and members of the Philippine Trial Judges League Inc. that the SC under his leadership is determined to “get rid of the misfits and those who are not conforming to the standards.”

He also said the de-clogging of court dockets is being implemented from the lowest courts to the SC.

The 2014 anonymous complaint against Arocena alleged that the judge “hears and decides on cases involving her husband Ferdinand, who is a member of the board of directors of a cooperative which has cases pending before her court.”

The complaint also stated that Arocena “mistreated the defendants and even went abroad in March 2009 without securing a travel authority from the SC.” (Rey Panaligan)

