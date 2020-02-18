Duterte wears ‘peace’ wristband

President Duterte is showing solidarity for peace by sporting a white wristband nowadays, according to a Palace official.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo explained that the President’s wristband was a peace symbol and not a medical plaster as some suspected.

“It was a more symbolic of his wanting peace in the Philippines…It’s not a medical plaster,” Panelo said during a Palace press briefing.

“Noong nakita ko ang white, it was a symbol for peace. Gusto niya palagi ng kapayapaan sa ating bansa that’s why he goes out of his way to have peace with the communist rebels, the Muslim rebels. He does not want to shed blood,” he said.

He noted that the President’s latest gear was similar to former President Joseph Estrada who wore a white band on his right hand during his term.

Panelo also assured the public that the President will remain transparent about his health condition.

“The President will tell us if he is not feeling well. Wala nga tinatago. Lahat sinasabi niya sa atin,” he said.

The President wore the white wristband on his right arm during the inauguration of the Sangley airport in Cavite last Saturday.

He did not say anything about his wristband during his speech. (Genalyn Kabiling)

