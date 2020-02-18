Trillanes posts bail for conspiracy to commit sedition case

As promised, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV returned to the country and posted a P10,000 bail on Tuesday at the Quezon City court for the conspiracy to commit sedition case filed by the government against him.

The staunch critic of the Duterte administration arrived at 8 a.m. at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and went to the Quezon City Halls of Justice to post the bail.

Trillanes was had several speaking engagements in the United States and Europe when the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 138 issued the arrest warrant against him.

Aside from Trillianes, 10 other accused involved in the viral “Ang Totoong Narcolist “ videos were issued arrest warrants on Friday.

The videos claimed that Duterte, his family, and supporters have illegal drug links.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) earlier claimed that Trillanes and the other respondents conspired to commit sedition through the “Bikoy” videos.

The DoJ found basis that the accused had plans to “topple” the Duterte administration.

On January 27, the DoJ filed a complaint against Trillanes and several others, accusing them of conniving in “circulating malicious and scurrilous libels to inflict an act of hate” against the President.

Trillanes had repeatedly denied his involvement in the supposed acts to discredit Duterte, saying the charges were meant to send a “chilling message” to the opposition. (Chito Chavez)

