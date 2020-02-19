Duterte won’t urge Congress to fasttrack ABS-CBN franchise

President Duterte won’t urge Congress to expedite the renewal of the franchise of broadcast media giant ABS-CBN as he does not favor any one organization, Malacanang said yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo made the statement after it was suggested in a radio interview that Duterte can certify the bill renewing ABS-CBN’s franchise as urgent if he was not really against it.

Panelo said everyone is treated equally under the Duterte administration.

“Bakit naman kailangan magbigay ng urgency ng pag-ano, eh ‘di ibig sabihin nagdi-discriminate siya sa isang organisasyon lamang,” he said.

“Hindi pupuwede kay Presidente, kailangan lahat ay equal ang tratamiyento ng bawat sangay ng gobyerno,” he added.

Panelo reminded ABS-CBN and its supporters to address their pleas to Congress and not the President because the fate of their franchise lies with the Legislative branch.

“They are barking at the wrong tree. Ang Kongreso ang kulitin nila, hindi si Presidente,” he said.

The Palace official reiterated that Duterte is not pressuring Congress not to act on ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

“Never na tumawag sa amin si Presidente tungkol sa anumang bagay dito sa Kongreso. At hindi rin sila makatawag kay Presidente kasi alam nila na hindi naman sila i-entertain-in,” Panelo said.

He added that even if there is a remote possibility that Duterte will be veto the bill, Congress can still override the decision of the President.

“Kahit na i-veto pa iyan, ma o-overrule naman iyan, override iyan ng two-thirds votes ng Kongreso, tapos na. Kaya talaga iyong kapangyarihan ay nasa Kongreso,” he said. (Argyll Geducos)

SIGNING OF DRUG

PRICE CAP CITED

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar yesterday lauded Duterte for signing Executive Order No. 104 which set a maximum price on priority drugs, saying it was proof of the Chief Executive’s commitment to give every Filipino people a comfortable life.

In a statement, Andanar said since drugs and medications make up a large part of Filipinos’ health expenses, the EO will enable the public to have access to quality and affordable drugs and medicines.

“This is one of the testaments of this administration’s commitment towards improving every Filipino’s access to healthcare goods and services, alongside other social services,” he said. (Argyll Geducos)

