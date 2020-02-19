Northeast monsoon still persists

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” continues to prevail across the country, bringing light rains in Luzon and Visayas today, the State weather bureau said yesterday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Visayas and parts of Luzon, particularly Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol region, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the amihan.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers will prevail caused by localized thunderstorms in Mindanao.

PAGASA advised residents that flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms.

Due to the surge of amihan, PAGASA raised a gale warning on the eastern seaboard of Mindanao, southern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Visayas. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

