Priest to faithful: Ask for ‘verbal blessing’

Instead of taking the hand of a priest for a blessing, the faithful in the Diocese of Kalookan may just ask for the blessing verbally.

This is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID 19).

Kalookan Bishop Pablo David said the faithful may verbally ask the priest “Pa-bless po!” and receive it verbally as well with the priest saying “God bless you!”

The prelate released the said instruction in a Facebook post days before the start of the observance of the Lenten Season as part of the campaign against the spread of the disease.

According to David, another alternative physical gesture for asking for a blessing could be bowing before the priest and saying “Pa-bless po!” and the alternative physical gesture for giving the blessing could be a tap on the head of the one asking for a blessing with the back of the hand.

In place of holy water by the entrance doors, he said holy water can just be sprinkled on the faithful by the priests and lay ministers during the recessional.

David said instead of imposing wet ashes on the foreheads of the faithful during Ash Wednesday, priests can sprinkle a pinch of dry ashes on the crown or the top of the head of parishioners.

In place of shaking hands for the sign of peace, he said a reverent bow towards each other will be enough.

Bishop David said more important than an external sign of penance during Lent, like ashes visibly traced on the forehead, would be taking home an “Alkansya sa Kuwaresma” envelope.

“The money saved from fasting and acts of penance can be put in the ‘Alkansya’ and dropped in the collection bags or offered during the Presentation of Gifts at any Sunday of Lent,” he said.

Catholics will usher in the start of the Lenten season on February 26 with Ash Wednesday. (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

